Modernising EU Competition Policy: From Guidelines to Outcomes

By: Helen Jenkins (Top of the Agenda/Oxera Consulting)
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In this Oxera podcast with host Helen Jenkins, participants discuss the European Commission’s revised Merger Guidelines, one of the most significant developments in EU competition policy in two decades. Recorded at Oxera’s 2026 Brussels conference, the episode brings together perspectives from senior European Commission and national competition authority officials, academics, and competition lawyers.
The discussion focuses on three key themes emerging from the conference. First, the participants examine what a more dynamic approach to merger assessment means in practice. Second, they explore the revised approach to efficiencies, including how the new guidelines may encourage merging parties to alter their business strategies and conduct rather than simply adapt their merger filings.
The participants consider the evolving role of competition enforcement as European competitiveness, scale, and innovation become increasingly important policy priorities. The episode features contributions from senior figures including Linsey McCallum, Emanuele Tarantino, Daniele Calisti, Anna Lyle-Smythe, Volker Nocke, Griet Jans, Martijn Snoep, and Thibaud Vergé, with Francesca Sala of Oxera presenting excerpts from the conference.
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