Musk Emails Take Center Stage in X’s Antitrust Suit With OpenAI and Apple

OpenAI and Apple are renewing efforts to obtain communications from Elon Musk as part of an ongoing antitrust lawsuit brought by X Corp. and xAI, escalating a contentious discovery dispute in federal court.

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According to MLex, OpenAI urged a U.S. judge on Friday to reject objections raised by X and xAI regarding a court order that requires the production of emails and other communications involving Musk. The companies also opposed a request by the plaintiffs to pause enforcement of the order while the dispute is litigated.

The legal battle stems from a sweeping antitrust lawsuit filed by X Corp. and xAI against Apple and OpenAI, in which the plaintiffs allege that the companies engaged in anticompetitive conduct related to artificial intelligence services and smartphone ecosystems. The case centers on claims that Apple’s partnership with OpenAI unfairly disadvantaged rival AI providers, including Musk’s Grok platform.

Per MLex, OpenAI argued that X and xAI have overstated the burden and significance of the discovery requests and that the court should allow the ordered production to proceed. The company maintained that the plaintiffs’ objections do not justify delaying compliance with the court’s directive.

Read more: US Jury Rejects Musk’s Claims Against OpenAI in High-Stakes AI Trial

The dispute also extends to witness testimony. In a separate filing on Friday, X Corp. criticized Apple and OpenAI’s efforts to conduct additional depositions, arguing that the defendants are attempting to expand discovery beyond reasonable limits. According to court filings cited by MLex, X described the move as “simply opportunism at its most brazen” and urged the court to reject the request.

Apple and OpenAI have sought more extensive discovery as they prepare to defend against allegations that their collaboration harmed competition in the rapidly growing generative AI market. X and xAI, meanwhile, contend that the defendants are attempting to gain access to information that goes beyond what is necessary for the case.

The latest filings highlight the increasingly aggressive litigation tactics being employed by both sides as the antitrust case moves forward. According to MLex, the court must now decide whether Musk’s communications will be produced as ordered and whether Apple and OpenAI will be permitted to pursue the additional depositions they have requested.

The underlying lawsuit, filed in Texas, accuses Apple and OpenAI of using their partnership to suppress competition in AI and smartphone-related markets. Both companies have denied wrongdoing and are contesting the allegations as the case advances through discovery.

Source: MLex