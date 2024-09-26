Musk’s X Requests Brazil Supreme Court to Resume Service After Shutdown

According to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has formally requested Brazil’s Supreme Court to allow it to resume operations in the country. The platform was suspended in late August after failing to comply with court orders related to hate speech moderation and neglecting to appoint a local legal representative, as required by Brazilian law, per Reuters.

Brazil, one of X’s largest and most lucrative markets, saw the platform come under fire for its handling of online content. Despite Musk’s initial refusal to comply, denouncing the court orders as censorship, X has recently reversed its stance. Last week, X’s legal representatives in Brazil informed authorities that the company had appointed a local legal representative and would adhere to court rulings.

Related: Brazil’s Supreme Court Orders X Not to Evade Platform Ban, Warns of Daily Fine

According to Reuters, X has since submitted a document to the Supreme Court proving that lawyer Rachel de Oliveira Conceição has been appointed as its legal representative in Brazil. Additionally, the company has blocked nine accounts currently under investigation for spreading hate speech and misinformation.

The source also revealed that X paid a previously imposed fine of 18 million reais ($3.31 million), another step in its attempt to restore service in Brazil. The platform’s shutdown marked a significant disruption in one of its key markets, highlighting the growing challenges social media companies face in balancing free speech and content moderation.

Source: Reuters