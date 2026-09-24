New York Grocery Plan Puts Predatory-Pricing Rules to the Test
A legal challenge to New York City’s planned network of publicly backed grocery stores is asking a federal court to reconsider how decades-old antitrust principles apply when the alleged competitor is a government rather than a private company.
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