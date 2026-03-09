Ondas Announces Merger Agreement With Defense Contractor Mistral

Ondas announced on March 9, 2026, that it has entered into a merger agreement with U.S. defense prime contractor Mistral, a move aimed at strengthening the company’s access to U.S. military procurement channels and expanding its domestic manufacturing and integration capabilities. According to a statement, the agreement will provide Ondas with direct prime contractor access to contract vehicles used by the U.S. Army and U.S. Special Operations Command, while also adding U.S.-based production and systems integration infrastructure.