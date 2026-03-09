Ondas Announces Merger Agreement With Defense Contractor Mistral

Ondas announced on March 9, 2026, that it has entered into a merger agreement with U.S. defense prime contractor Mistral, a move aimed at strengthening the company’s access to U.S. military procurement channels and expanding its domestic manufacturing and integration capabilities. According to a statement, the agreement will provide Ondas with direct prime contractor access to contract vehicles used by the U.S. Army and U.S. Special Operations Command, while also adding U.S.-based production and systems integration infrastructure.

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The transaction is expected to significantly broaden Ondas’ position within defense and public safety markets. Per a statement, Mistral has served as a prime contractor on more than $1 billion in indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) and Department of Defense contracts, experience that Ondas expects will help accelerate the deployment of its autonomous air and ground systems into federal defense, homeland security, and state-level public safety programs.

The company said the merger is part of a broader strategy to transition toward participation in multi-year government contract vehicles rather than relying primarily on standalone system deployments. According to a statement, Ondas plans to file a Form 8-K related to the agreement and will provide additional discussion about Mistral during its earnings call scheduled for March 25, 2026.

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“Mistral brings decades of trusted performance supporting U.S. defense and public safety customers, along with a highly experienced team that has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to introduce advanced technologies into operational programs,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. “The company has a strong track record capturing and executing large government programs and integrating mission-critical systems for the U.S. military and federal agencies. By combining Mistral’s proven prime contractor capabilities and program expertise with Ondas’ expanding portfolio of autonomous air and ground platforms, we believe we are well positioned to deliver integrated mission solutions directly to U.S. defense customers while expanding our manufacturing and program execution capabilities in the United States.”

Mistral, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, has spent decades supporting defense, federal, and public safety initiatives. Per a statement, the company operates U.S.-based manufacturing, assembly, integration, and quality assurance facilities designed to support rapid deployment of technology while meeting U.S. defense sourcing requirements.

The company also serves as a prime contractor on procurement vehicles supporting uncrewed and autonomous platforms for the U.S. Army and U.S. Special Operations Command. According to a statement, Mistral’s capabilities include mission equipment integration, defense electronics, unmanned systems procurement, survivability and mobility upgrades, and lifecycle sustainment services.

“Joining Ondas represents an exciting new chapter for Mistral,” said Eyal Banai CEO of Mistral Inc. “Our team has spent decades supporting critical defense and public safety programs, and the addition of Ondas unique autonomous systems solutions allows us to expand those capabilities while continuing to deliver the reliability and execution our customers expect. With the additional scale, technology portfolio, and global reach of Ondas, we are even better positioned to support our domestic defense customers, industrial base, and industry partners as mission requirements continue to evolve.”

According to a statement, the merger supports Ondas’ effort to strengthen its footprint in the U.S. defense sector by pairing its autonomous aerial and ground platforms—including counter-drone, robotic, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems—with Mistral’s established government contracting and integration infrastructure.

Per a statement, company officials believe the combined capabilities will allow Ondas to compete more effectively for multi-year Department of Defense contract vehicles and program-of-record opportunities while delivering integrated autonomous solutions aligned with defense modernization priorities, homeland security needs, and state public safety missions.

Source: IR Ondas