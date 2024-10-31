OpenAI Enhances ChatGPT with New Search Feature, Challenging Google’s Dominance

OpenAI, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence research organization, has introduced new search capabilities within its widely-used chatbot, ChatGPT, marking its foray into an area long dominated by search giants like Google and Microsoft Bing. Rather than creating a standalone search product, OpenAI opted to embed this function within ChatGPT itself, allowing the platform to provide users with current information and source links, according to Reuters.

With this latest enhancement, ChatGPT users can pose questions that prompt the model to browse the web when needed. The AI then delivers responses with relevant, up-to-date references, a function supported by third-party search partners and direct content contributions from OpenAI’s publishing affiliates, OpenAI explained in a recent blog post. Per Reuters, this new search functionality is built on a customized version of GPT-4 and will initially be available to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers. OpenAI’s enterprise and education clients will gain access in the coming weeks, while free-tier users can expect to experience it in the coming months.

The move places OpenAI squarely in competition with more established players in the search sector. Google’s Alphabet has long been the leader, but Microsoft, a major investor in OpenAI, has also positioned Bing as a competitive AI-driven search solution. Meanwhile, emerging companies like Perplexity, a search-focused AI firm supported by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Nvidia, are also vying for users in the AI-enhanced search space.

“ChatGPT search leverages third-party search providers and content directly sourced from our partners to give users the information they seek,” OpenAI stated, highlighting its partnerships with prominent publishers. This year, OpenAI has forged agreements with several global media giants, including Condé Nast, Time magazine, Axel Springer’s Business Insider, France’s Le Monde, Spain’s Prisa Media, and the Financial Times. These collaborations not only give OpenAI access to a wealth of reliable information but also foster cooperation with the news industry. As noted by Reuters, any website or publication can now choose to appear within ChatGPT’s search results.

With Sam Altman at the helm, OpenAI has emphasized that this update was shaped by extensive input from its media partners. Through these partnerships, the company aims to address the evolving demand for accurate, accessible information online.

Source: Reuters