OpenAI Eyes Chrome If DOJ Forces Google to Sell Browser, Exec Testifies

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has shown interest in acquiring Google’s Chrome browser if antitrust regulators succeed in forcing Alphabet, Google’s parent company, to sell the popular web browser. The statement came from OpenAI’s head of product, Nick Turley, during his testimony at Google’s ongoing antitrust trial in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently seeking remedies to restore competition in the online search market, arguing that Google holds an illegal monopoly. Google, however, has denied these claims and is preparing to appeal a previous ruling that found it monopolized the online search and advertising sectors.

According to Reuters, OpenAI’s Turley explained that Google had rejected an offer to partner with the company in integrating its search technology into ChatGPT. Turley revealed that OpenAI initially approached Google in July, after encountering issues with its own search provider, though he did not identify the company involved. ChatGPT currently uses Bing, the search engine operated by Microsoft.

In August, Google reportedly declined OpenAI’s request, citing concerns that such a partnership would introduce too many competitors. Turley confirmed that as of now, there is no partnership between OpenAI and Google. “We have no partnership with Google today,” he stated during the trial.

The DOJ’s case centers around allegations that Google has used its dominance in search to stifle competition, including through exclusive agreements with major device manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics. A ruling from U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in August supported these claims, finding that Google maintained its search monopoly through exclusive deals that ensured its search engine was the default on new devices.

The DOJ has proposed that Google be forced to share its search data with competitors, a move that OpenAI sees as beneficial for accelerating the development of its products, including ChatGPT. “We believe having multiple partners, and in particular Google’s API, would enable us to provide a better product to users,” OpenAI stated in an email presented at trial.

Turley emphasized that the ability to access more search data would significantly improve the capabilities of ChatGPT, especially in providing up-to-date and accurate answers to user queries. According to Turley, ChatGPT is still years away from being able to develop its own search capabilities to handle the majority of queries independently.

The trial has raised significant concerns about Google’s potential advantages in the rapidly growing AI industry. Prosecutors have argued that the company’s search dominance could give it an edge in AI, especially with products that use AI to drive traffic back to its search engine.

In defense, Google has maintained that the current case is not about AI. The company has pointed to competition from other tech giants like Meta Platforms and Microsoft as evidence of the competitive environment in which it operates.

Further complicating the situation, Google has revealed that it previously considered deals with Android phone makers, including Samsung, to not only secure exclusive agreements for its search engine but also for its Gemini AI app and Chrome browser. However, the company has since eased such agreements with device manufacturers and wireless carriers like AT&T and Verizon, allowing them to install rival search engines on new devices.

According to Reuters, Google’s recent non-exclusive agreements align with its stance on the trial’s proposed remedies, which it believes would sufficiently address the concerns raised by Judge Mehta’s ruling. The DOJ, however, continues to push for stricter measures, including banning payments to companies in exchange for default search installations.

Google’s executive Peter Fitzgerald testified on Tuesday that recent agreements with device makers explicitly allow the installation of rival AI products on their devices, reinforcing the company’s argument that its deals do not stifle competition.

As the trial continues, the future of Google’s search dominance and its potential impact on the broader tech industry, including AI, remains uncertain.

Source: Reuters