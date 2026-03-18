Possible Compromise Emerging on Stablecoin Yield Payments in Senate Market-Structure Bill
Senate Republicans and Democrats may be closing in on a compromise over stablecoin yield payments, a key sticking point that has stalled progress on long-awaited crypto market structure legislation, according to remarks delivered at this week’s DC Blockchain Summit and reported by Decrypt. But lawmakers and industry participants cautioned that even if an agreement emerges in the coming days, other unresolved issues—and a rapidly shrinking legislative calendar—could still derail the bill’s prospects.