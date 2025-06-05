Reddit Files Suit Against Anthropic Over Alleged Data Misuse for AI Training

Reddit has launched a legal battle against artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, alleging the company improperly used Reddit’s content to train its AI models without permission or compensation. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court, is the latest in a growing wave of legal actions targeting how AI developers source and use third-party data.

According to Reuters, Reddit accuses Anthropic of scraping vast amounts of user-generated content from its platform and using it to train its Claude AI models, despite the startup’s prior assurances that it had restricted its bots from accessing Reddit. The complaint claims that Anthropic has rebuffed efforts to negotiate a licensing deal, a path taken by other major tech firms.

Anthropic, which is backed by tech giants Amazon and Google’s parent company Alphabet, denied wrongdoing. “We disagree with Reddit’s claims and will defend ourselves vigorously,” an Anthropic spokesperson stated, per Reuters.

The lawsuit contends that Anthropic’s AI models, including the recently released Claude Opus 4 and Sonnet 4, were trained on Reddit data, with Claude itself reportedly acknowledging it was trained on “at least some Reddit data” and could not confirm whether that content had since been removed. Reddit further claims that Anthropic’s bots accessed or attempted to access Reddit’s platform over 100,000 times, despite the company positioning itself as an AI developer committed to ethical standards.

“Anthropic refuses to respect Reddit’s guardrails and enter into a license agreement,” the complaint reads, contrasting the startup’s stance with companies like Google and OpenAI, which Reddit says have engaged in licensing negotiations. The filing also alleges that Anthropic violated Reddit’s terms of service and profited from the unlicensed data, enriching itself by “tens of billions of dollars.”

In a statement cited by Reuters, Reddit’s Chief Legal Officer Ben Lee said the company supports an open internet but stressed the need for “clear limitations” on how AI companies use scraped data. The lawsuit seeks an injunction barring Anthropic from using Reddit content for commercial purposes, along with unspecified monetary damages.

Both companies are headquartered in San Francisco, located within walking distance of each other—a detail underscoring the increasingly tense atmosphere in Silicon Valley as AI firms face intensifying scrutiny over data sourcing practices.

Source: Reuters