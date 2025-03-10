Renowned Economist Luís Cabral Joins Compass Lexecon

Luís Cabral, an economist and academic leader, has officially affiliated with Compass Lexecon, a consulting firm. According to a statement, Cabral brings expertise in industrial organization, competition dynamics, and strategic economic analysis to his new role.

Professor Cabral is the Paganelli-Bull Professor of Economics and International Business and serves as the Chair of the Economics Department at the NYU Stern School of Business. He is known for his book, Introduction to Industrial Organization, which has been translated into multiple languages and adopted by universities worldwide. His research spans various aspects of firm competition, including mergers, innovation, corporate reputation, and the influence of big tech. According to a statement, his work has been particularly focused on entertainment and network industries.

His academic contributions have been published in economic journals such as the American Economic Review, Econometrica, and the Review of Economic Studies. Additionally, he served as the Managing Editor of the Journal of Industrial Economics from 1999 to 2003 and has been a Co-Editor of the Journal of Economics and Management Strategy since 2004. He also held the position of President of the European Association for Research in Industrial Economics from 2009 to 2011.

Beyond academia, Cabral’s expertise has been sought by major institutions and corporations. He has served as a consultant for organizations including the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Bank of Portugal, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, the OECD, the European Commission, and Portugal’s Ministry of Finance. His insights on economic competition have also been featured in prominent media outlets such as NBC, BBC, and The Wall Street Journal, with international coverage spanning Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Professor Cabral also has experience as an expert witness, further demonstrating his capability in applying economic theories to real-world legal and regulatory matters. His appointment at Compass Lexecon is expected to enhance the firm’s expertise in industrial organization and competition economics.

Source: Compass Lexecon