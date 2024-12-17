Sandoz Settles Price-Fixing Allegations with $275 Million Agreement

Sandoz and its subsidiary, Fougera Pharmaceuticals, have agreed to a $275 million settlement to resolve claims tied to long-standing price-fixing litigation, marking a significant step for the company as it works to move beyond past legal challenges.

According to a statement released by Sandoz, the settlement involves a class of end-payer plaintiffs who alleged anticompetitive practices took place between 2009 and 2019. The agreement, however, includes “no admission of wrongdoing,” as stated by the company.

The group of end-payer plaintiffs in this multi-district litigation comprises various entities, including consumers, health insurers, employee benefit plans, and welfare funds that incurred costs related to the purchase or reimbursement of drug sales during the disputed period.

Sandoz inherited the legal battle from its former parent company, Novartis. In recent years, Sandoz has been actively working to resolve these “legacy” allegations, and the latest settlement marks progress toward closing this chapter.

By addressing the damages claims without admitting liability, the agreement provides a path forward for Sandoz while ensuring that the plaintiffs receive a financial resolution. According to the company, the settlement represents a comprehensive resolution of all damages alleged by the end-payer class.

Source: Fierce Pharma