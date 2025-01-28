Scott Bessent Confirmed as Treasury Secretary Amid Economic Challenges

The Senate has confirmed Scott Bessent as the nation’s new Treasury secretary, with a 68-29 vote on Monday. This marks a significant step in President Donald Trump’s administration as it pushes forward on an ambitious economic agenda. According to NPR, Bessent, a 62-year-old hedge fund manager, will now take on the task of shaping fiscal policy and advancing Trump’s economic priorities.

Bessent’s appointment comes during a time of economic stability, with a low 4.1% unemployment rate and solid growth. However, challenges remain, including inflation running above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and ongoing debates about trade policy. Per NPR, the new Treasury secretary will be expected to address key issues such as the federal debt limit and work with congressional Republicans to make the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent.

Trade policy is another area of focus, as Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China could strain the U.S. economy. During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Bessent defended the administration’s economic approach, stating that the federal budget issue stems from spending rather than revenues. He also voiced confidence that Trump’s economic policies would reduce consumer costs and increase wages.

Central to Bessent’s vision is his “3-3-3” economic plan, which aims to bring the federal budget deficit down to 3%, achieve 3% GDP growth, and produce 3 million additional barrels of oil per day by the end of Trump’s second term.

Before joining the administration, Bessent had a storied career in finance, including founding Key Square Capital Management and serving as chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management. Notably, Bessent is the first openly gay Treasury secretary and the first LGBTQ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in a Republican administration, as reported by the Associated Press.