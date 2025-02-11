Senators Urged to Expedite Gail Slater’s Confirmation as DOJ Antitrust Chief

A coalition of organizations advocating for competitive markets is urging the Senate to swiftly confirm Gail Slater as Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ). According to a statement issued by the coalition, Slater’s confirmation is crucial to maintaining strong antitrust enforcement and fostering innovation, particularly in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence.

Slater brings extensive experience to the role, having served as an antitrust attorney at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) under both the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. Per the coalition’s statement, she played a significant role in high-profile merger cases and antitrust enforcement actions during her tenure. Her experience extends beyond government service; in the private sector, she has worked on media technology and competition-related matters, making her well-versed in the complexities of modern digital markets.

In a previous role within President Trump’s administration, Slater helped shape policy on antitrust, cybersecurity, 5G wireless technology, privacy, and national security. The coalition emphasized that her broad expertise will be instrumental in ensuring that the DOJ effectively enforces antitrust laws in an era of rapid technological advancement.

According to the statement, Slater understands the critical role of competition policy in fostering innovation and protecting consumers, particularly in areas such as data privacy and security. Her leadership could prove essential as the DOJ continues its high-profile cases against major technology companies, including Google and Apple. The Department has accused Google of monopolizing both the search and digital advertising markets, actions that allegedly drive up advertising costs while reducing revenue for content creators. Additionally, the DOJ is pursuing legal action against Apple over claims that the company exploits its control over the app ecosystem to suppress competition.

The coalition also underscored the broader significance of antitrust enforcement in global competition, particularly as the U.S. faces increasing technological rivalry from China. A fair and competitive marketplace, they argue, is essential for maintaining America’s leadership in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

While Slater is widely recognized as a staunch conservative, she has demonstrated an ability to work collaboratively across political divides, according to the coalition’s statement. This bipartisan approach could prove beneficial in coordinating antitrust enforcement efforts at both the federal and state levels.

