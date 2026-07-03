Seven Lesser-Known Antitrust Exemptions and Immunities

By: Aaron Gott (The Antitrust Attorney)

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In this piece for the Antitrust Attorney Blog, author Aaron Gott (Bona Law) shares a survey of some of the lesser-known exemptions and immunities under U.S. antitrust law, highlighting how Congress has carved out industry-specific exceptions beyond the more familiar doctrines such as state-action immunity and the baseball exemption. Using examples like the Coca-Cola and Sports Broadcasting exemptions, he illustrates how certain sectors have received legislative protection for practices that would otherwise attract antitrust scrutiny.

The article explores several niche statutory exemptions, including the Fishermen’s Collective Marketing Act, which allows fishing cooperatives to coordinate marketing activities, the Soft Drink Interbrand Competition Act, which protects exclusive bottling territories for soft drink manufacturers facing effective competition, and the Newspaper Preservation Act, which permits financially struggling newspapers to share business operations while maintaining independent editorial control.

Gott also examines statutes designed to encourage collaboration or limit liability in specific contexts. These include the National Cooperative Research and Production Act, which reduces antitrust exposure for qualifying research and production joint ventures, the Local Government Antitrust Act, which shields municipalities from damages while still allowing injunctive relief, and the Shipping Act, which grants supervised antitrust immunity to certain agreements among ocean carriers overseen by the Federal Maritime Commission.

The author further discusses the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, which allows major professional sports leagues to pool and jointly sell broadcast rights to television networks without violating antitrust laws. He emphasizes that these exemptions are typically interpreted narrowly by courts and reflect a patchwork of legislative decisions balancing competition policy against industry-specific economic or public policy objectives, making careful statutory analysis essential when assessing whether particular conduct falls within their scope…

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