South Korea Suspends Downloads of Chinese AI App DeepSeek Over Data Privacy Concerns

South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) announced on Monday that new downloads of the Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek have been temporarily suspended in the country. According to Reuters, the decision was made after DeepSeek acknowledged that it had failed to fully comply with certain data protection regulations outlined by the PIPC.

The suspension, which took effect on Saturday, will remain in place until the app aligns with South Korea’s privacy laws, the PIPC stated during a media briefing. While new downloads have been blocked, Reuters reports that DeepSeek’s web-based services remain accessible within the country.

DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, recently appointed legal representatives in South Korea and admitted to having partially overlooked aspects of the country’s data protection legislation, per Reuters. The issue follows similar regulatory scrutiny in Italy, where the national data protection authority, Garante, ordered DeepSeek to suspend its chatbot service last month after the company failed to address concerns regarding its privacy policy.

When approached for comment, DeepSeek did not provide an immediate response, according to Reuters.

The situation has drawn attention beyond South Korea, with Chinese officials weighing in on the matter. On February 6, a spokesperson from China’s foreign ministry responded to previous regulatory moves against DeepSeek, stating that the Chinese government places significant emphasis on data privacy and security, per Reuters. The spokesperson further asserted that Beijing does not instruct companies or individuals to collect or store data in violation of legal requirements.

Source: Reuters