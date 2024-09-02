South Korean Authorities Probe Telegram Over Deepfake Content

South Korean police have initiated an investigation into the messaging app Telegram, focusing on whether it has played a role in the spread of sexually explicit deepfake content, as reported by Yonhap news agency on Monday.

According to a Reuters report, the probe comes amid growing public and political backlash over the proliferation of deepfake pornography featuring South Korean women. Yonhap cites statements from the head of the National Office of Investigation, although the office’s cyber investigation bureau declined to provide further details.

The move to investigate follows comments earlier from Cho Ji-ho, commissioner of the National Policy Agency, who indicated his agency was contemplating whether to pursue legal action against secure messaging apps for their potential role in facilitating criminal activities. This development is part of a broader crackdown by South Korean authorities on sexually exploitative deepfake crimes.

Per a Reuters report, this crackdown coincides with a French investigation into Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, as French authorities examine organized crime activities on the platform. Cho Ji-ho acknowledged the challenges of investigating secure messaging services, citing the complex and time-consuming nature of such inquiries.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. However, last week, the company stated its commitment to moderating harmful content, including illegal pornography, on its platform.

South Korea has become a major focal point for deepfake pornography, with a 2023 Security Hero report revealing that South Korean entertainers account for 53% of individuals depicted in such deepfakes globally. Police data indicates a significant increase in deepfake sex crime cases, with 297 reported so far this year compared to 156 in all of 2021. Most of the victims and perpetrators are teenagers, according to local authorities.

In response to the growing issue, South Korea’s media regulator has called for enhanced cooperation with social media firms and French authorities to better address Telegram-related problems and facilitate direct communication with the platform.

Source: Reuters