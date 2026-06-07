SpaceX Lands Multi-Year Google Cloud Deal

SpaceX has signed a multi-year cloud computing agreement with Google, adding another major technology customer to its roster just days before the company’s expected stock market debut in the United States.

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According to Reuters, the agreement will see Google pay SpaceX approximately $920 million per month from October 2026 through June 2029 in exchange for access to large-scale computing infrastructure. The arrangement includes a reduced-fee ramp-up period running through September before full payments begin.

SpaceX disclosed in a regulatory filing that the computing resources covered by the contract include roughly 110,000 Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs), along with central processing units, memory, and related hardware components. The deal is expected to provide Google with substantial capacity to support artificial intelligence and cloud-based workloads.

The agreement marks another significant customer win for Elon Musk’s space and technology company as it prepares for an anticipated initial public offering that is expected to seek around $75 billion in new capital. Per Reuters, the Google contract follows a separate high-profile arrangement with AI startup Anthropic, further reinforcing SpaceX’s position in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market.

Anthropic announced in May that it had reached an agreement to utilize the full computing capacity of SpaceX’s Colossus 1 facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The site contains more than 220,000 Nvidia processors and is expected to provide Anthropic with an additional 300 megawatts of computing capacity within a month, according to Reuters.

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Together, the Google and Anthropic agreements represent a major source of revenue for SpaceX. On an annualized basis, the two compute-access contracts are valued at roughly $26 billion combined. Per Reuters, the disclosed agreements with both companies would exceed $70 billion in total value over their full terms if neither arrangement is terminated early.

The filing also outlined conditions tied to the delivery of computing resources. If SpaceX fails to provide the agreed number of GPUs by September 30, the company will have a one-month grace period to address the shortfall. After that period, “Google may immediately terminate the agreement or accept the number of GPUs provided, with a corresponding pro-rata reduction in the monthly fees,” SpaceX said in the filing.

The agreement includes termination provisions allowing either party to end the contract with 90 days’ notice after December 31. The filing further states that Google will retain ownership of its content, artificial intelligence models, and all related intellectual property rights and data throughout the duration of the partnership.

Source: Reuters