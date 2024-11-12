Spain’s Antitrust Regulator to Extend Review of BBVA’s Sabadell Takeover

BBVA’s hostile takeover bid for Sabadell has triggered a more in-depth review by Spain’s anti-trust regulator, the CNMC, which announced on Tuesday that the deal will require a phase 2 examination.

This extended review process is expected to delay any final decision until well into 2025 and could lead to tougher conditions for BBVA, which is aiming to create a banking giant with assets exceeding 1 trillion euros ($1.06 trillion).