Spain’s Antitrust Regulator to Extend Review of BBVA’s Sabadell Takeover

According to Reuters, the CNMC emphasized that the opening of the second phase does not imply any conclusions about the deal’s ultimate outcome. BBVA launched its unsolicited offer for Sabadell in May, offering over 12 billion euros ($12.8 billion) for the smaller bank. The merger would significantly expand BBVA’s presence in Spain, particularly in boosting lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Read more: Spain’s Competition Authority Signals Deeper Review of BBVA’s Sabadell Bid
Despite opposition from the Spanish government, the European Central Bank gave the green light to the transaction on September 5. The ongoing review by the CNMC, however, remains a key obstacle for BBVA’s plans to integrate Sabadell and reshape the Spanish banking landscape.
Source: Reuters