Steptoe Expands Antitrust Practice with Key London Hire

Steptoe LLP has strengthened its Antitrust and Competition practice with the addition of Ronan Scanlan as a partner in its London office. Scanlan, a former deputy director of mergers at the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), brings over 15 years of experience in UK, EU, and Irish competition law.

UK managing partner Matthew Farmer praised Scanlan’s expertise, stating, “Ronan’s background and deep understanding of the competition landscape will enhance our ability to provide strategic advice to clients across the UK and the EU.”

Scanlan has a robust track record advising FTSE100 and Fortune 500 companies, along with private equity funds, on matters including foreign direct investment, market and merger investigations, and antitrust cases. He has been involved in high-profile investigations, such as BT Group’s attempted acquisition of EE Limited and Hutchison 3G UK’s bid for Telefonica O2 UK.

Additionally, Scanlan has extensive experience in the digital markets arena and has worked closely with both UK and EU competition authorities.

Steptoe’s latest addition further solidifies the firm’s position in handling complex antitrust and competition matters across Europe.

Source: Steptoe