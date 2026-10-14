Stripchat Loses EU Court Fight Over Digital Services Act Classification

The European Union’s General Court upheld the European Commission’s original decision to classify adult entertainment website Stripchat as a very large online platform under the bloc’s Digital Services Act, rejecting the company’s challenge to the audience figures used by regulators.
The ruling confirms that the Commission was entitled to rely on the information available when it designated Stripchat in December 2023, even though subsequent revisions showed the platform had fallen below the law’s threshold for heightened regulatory scrutiny, according to a report published Wednesday by MLex.