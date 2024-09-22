Tech Giants Push for Leniency in EU AI Regulations

Major technology companies are making a significant effort to influence the European Union (EU) towards a more lenient approach in regulating artificial intelligence (AI). According to Reuters, this initiative comes as firms aim to reduce the risk of facing hefty fines under the newly introduced AI Act.

A Historic Legislative Framework

The AI Act, finalized by EU lawmakers in May, is the first comprehensive regulatory framework for AI technologies. However, the specific enforcement measures, especially regarding “general purpose” AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, remain uncertain until the related codes of practice are established. Consequently, companies are left in the dark about the potential for copyright lawsuits and substantial financial penalties.

High Demand for Input

In an unprecedented move, the EU has invited contributions from a wide range of stakeholders to help shape the code of practice, garnering nearly 1,000 applications, per Reuters. While this code will not carry legal weight when implemented late next year, it will serve as an essential guide for businesses seeking to demonstrate compliance. Ignoring its provisions while claiming adherence could expose companies to legal challenges.

Balancing Regulation and Innovation

Boniface de Champris, a senior policy manager at CCIA Europe, underscored the importance of crafting an effective code. “If it’s too narrow or too specific, that will become very difficult,” he cautioned, highlighting the potential stifling of innovation if regulations are excessively restrictive.

Copyright Concerns in AI Training

The use of copyrighted materials for training AI models has come under scrutiny, with companies like Stability AI and OpenAI facing questions over their practices. The AI Act requires companies to provide “detailed summaries” of the data used in their training processes, allowing content creators to seek compensation if their works are utilized without permission. However, some industry leaders argue that these summaries should remain minimal to protect trade secrets, while others insist on the need for transparency.

Industry Participation in Drafting Efforts

OpenAI and Google have both applied to join the working groups responsible for drafting the code, as confirmed to Reuters. Amazon also expressed its commitment to contribute to the success of this regulatory effort.

Transparency vs. Corporate Interests

Maximilian Gahntz, AI policy lead at the Mozilla Foundation, expressed concerns about the tech industry’s commitment to transparency. “The AI Act presents the best chance to shine a light on this crucial aspect and illuminate at least part of the black box,” he stated.

Criticism of Regulatory Priorities

Some business leaders have voiced concerns that the EU’s focus on tech regulation may undermine innovation. Those drafting the code are striving to find a middle ground. Recently, former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi emphasized the need for the EU to enhance its industrial policy coordination and investment to remain competitive with countries like China and the U.S.

Support for Startups

As the regulatory landscape evolves, European startups are advocating for provisions within the AI Act that would lessen the burden on smaller firms. “We’ve insisted these obligations need to be manageable and, if possible, adapted to startups,” said Maxime Ricard, policy manager at Allied for Startups.

Looking Ahead

With the code expected to be published in early 2025, technology companies will have until August 2025 to align their practices with the new regulations. Non-profit organizations, including Access Now and the Future of Life Institute, have also expressed interest in contributing to the drafting process, underscoring the collaborative nature of this critical regulatory undertaking.

Source: Reuters