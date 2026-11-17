By: Paul Weiss Antitrust

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In this insight piece for Paul Weiss, the Antitrust team presents their analysis of the growing wave of private litigation and Department of Justice (DOJ) enforcement actions targeting the use of algorithmic pricing tools. These cases generally allege that competing businesses using shared pricing software or submitting confidential information to common intermediaries can facilitate coordination and sustain prices above competitive levels. The authors examine emerging judicial decisions and identify practical considerations for businesses deploying these technologies.

The authors first explore the differing approaches courts have taken to determining whether algorithmic pricing arrangements constitute per se illegal price-fixing or should instead be evaluated under the rule of reason. Decisions such as Cornish-Adebiyi v. Caesars Entertainment and Gibson v. Cendyn Group illustrate how outcomes may depend on whether competitors share sensitive, non-public information, delegate pricing decisions to common algorithms, or retain meaningful independent control. Courts have generally been more receptive to claims involving specific pricing recommendations and the pooling of confidential competitor data than those involving public information or a company’s own data.

The discussion further examines the distinction between using competitor information to train pricing models and using that information to generate actual pricing recommendations. The authors note that courts and regulators may treat these activities differently, as reflected in the DOJ’s RealPage settlements. They also highlight the importance of parallel pricing behavior, high adoption rates, and other indicators of potential coordination, including actions contrary to a company’s economic self-interest and software providers’ invitations for competitors to participate in collective pricing arrangements.

Finally, the authors emphasize that algorithmic pricing remains an evolving area of antitrust law, with significant differences among judicial approaches. Businesses should carefully assess the sources of data used by their pricing systems, establish contractual safeguards against sharing confidential competitor information, and maintain mechanisms that preserve independent pricing decisions. Although no single safeguard guarantees compliance, the emerging case law suggests that the design, operation, and adoption of algorithmic pricing tools will be central to determining potential antitrust exposure…

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