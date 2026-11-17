The department will oversee the merger review, Reuters reported Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. The development introduces a significant regulatory hurdle for DoorDash as it seeks to expand beyond restaurant deliveries and strengthen its position in the broader online shopping market.

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DoorDash announced the acquisition in October as part of its strategy to capitalize on growing demand for grocery delivery services. The transaction would combine two prominent platforms whose operations increasingly overlap as consumers turn to mobile applications for everyday purchases.

The proposed combination comes amid intensifying competition among delivery providers, including Uber Eats, which has expanded its grocery operations alongside its established restaurant-delivery business.

The Justice Department’s involvement places the transaction within the federal merger-review process, which evaluates whether corporate combinations could substantially weaken competition.

Under US antitrust rules, major acquisitions are examined by either the Justice Department or the Federal Trade Commission. Although most transactions receive regulatory clearance, authorities can demand remedies or seek court intervention when they identify competitive concerns.

According to Reuters, regulators may negotiate changes to a proposed deal, including divestitures, or pursue litigation to prevent a merger from proceeding. State attorneys general, including those in California and New York, can also challenge transactions on competition grounds.

The Justice Department declined to address the DoorDash-Instacart transaction specifically. A department spokesperson told Reuters that the Trump administration remained focused on protecting competition and keeping costs affordable for American consumers.

Neither DoorDash nor Instacart immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment on the reported review.

Under the acquisition agreement, DoorDash would owe Instacart a $1.25 billion termination payment if the transaction fails to obtain antitrust clearance, Reuters reported.

Related: DoorDash to Acquire Instacart in $17 Billion Grocery Delivery Deal

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The provision highlights the financial consequences of a potential regulatory setback, although the decision to conduct a merger review does not itself indicate that authorities intend to oppose the acquisition.

For DoorDash, completing the transaction would accelerate its diversification into grocery and retail delivery, areas where it has been expanding its presence as competition among digital commerce platforms intensifies.

The company has argued that combining its operations with Instacart would give local merchants greater opportunities to reach customers while providing consumers and delivery workers with additional choices.

DoorDash, Instacart and Uber Eats compete for customers seeking convenient delivery from major supermarket chains, including Kroger and Albertsons.

The companies rely on networks of independent shoppers and delivery drivers to fulfill orders, making customer demand, merchant relationships and delivery coverage important factors in their competitive positions.

Instacart has also pursued partnerships to expand its reach. In 2025, it announced an arrangement with Grubhub, the food-delivery platform owned by privately held Wonder Group, to offer grocery delivery services, according to Reuters.

DoorDash, meanwhile, has pointed to transaction data as evidence of its growing strength in the category.

In February, the company said it had handled more grocery and retail orders during 2025 than competing food-delivery applications, citing research from YipitData, which estimates consumer transactions using information including payment-card activity and electronic receipts.

Source: Reuters