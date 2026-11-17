The US Department of Justice is set to examine DoorDash Inc.’s proposed $17 billion acquisition of Instacart, bringing federal antitrust scrutiny to a transaction that could reshape competition in the online grocery delivery market.
The department will oversee the merger review, Reuters reported Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. The development introduces a significant regulatory hurdle for DoorDash as it seeks to expand beyond restaurant deliveries and strengthen its position in the broader online shopping market.