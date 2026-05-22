The Draft EU Merger Guidelines – Key Takeaways for Dealmakers

In this piece authors Dave Anderson, Julie Catala Marty, Paul Culliford & Tom Wright (Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner) offer their insight on the European Commission’s newly released draft merger guidelines, which aim to modernize EU merger control in light of changing geopolitical, economic, and technological realities. The draft rules replace the Commission’s outdated 2004 and 2008 guidance documents and reflect growing policy priorities around innovation, resilience, sustainability, and Europe’s competitiveness in global markets. The initiative also aligns with broader political pressure within the EU to support European firms in scaling internationally while maintaining predictable regulatory oversight.

The authors note that while the Draft Guidelines are significantly longer and more expansive than the existing framework, they do not alter the core legal test for merger review — whether a transaction creates a “significant impediment to effective competition” (SIEC). Instead, the proposals clarify how the Commission will evaluate mergers in practice, expanding the traditional focus beyond price and quality to include factors such as consumer choice, innovation, privacy, investment, sustainability, and security of supply. This signals a willingness by the Commission to assess competitive effects using a much broader set of economic and societal considerations.

A major development highlighted in the article is the Commission’s stronger embrace of merger efficiencies and transaction benefits. The Draft Guidelines introduce a new “theory of benefit” concept requiring merging parties to clearly demonstrate how a transaction will generate consumer advantages, including broader benefits tied to resilience or sustainability. The authors also point to the proposed “innovation shield,” a potential safe harbor for acquisitions involving smaller innovative companies or startups, which could streamline approvals for certain transactions where overlaps and competitive concerns are limited.

The article further explores the Commission’s increasing focus on market entrenchment, ecosystems, and dynamic competition factors. The Draft Guidelines identify the reinforcement of dominant positions — especially within interconnected digital ecosystems — as a growing theory of harm, with regulators expected to examine network effects, data access, customer inertia, and broader market structures more closely. At the same time, the Commission signals support for helping create “European Champions” capable of competing globally, though the authors caution that this ambition may clash with stricter scrutiny of mergers that risk reinforcing market power or limiting future competition.