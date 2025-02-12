Thomas Kauper, Former DOJ Antitrust Leader, Dies at 89

Thomas Kauper, a prominent legal scholar and former Justice Department official known for his role in launching the landmark antitrust case against AT&T, passed away on Sunday at the age of 89.

According to a statement, Kauper played a pivotal role in shaping modern antitrust enforcement, notably serving as Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. During his tenure, he institutionalized the use of economic analysis in antitrust decision-making and oversaw significant cases, including the landmark filing that eventually led to the breakup of AT&T. Per a statement, his contributions also extended to the deregulation of the airline industry, reflecting his broader impact on competition policy in the United States.

Kauper’s distinguished career began with a strong academic foundation. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1960, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Michigan Law Review. Following law school, he clerked for Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart and practiced law in Chicago before joining the University of Michigan Law faculty in 1964.

Beyond Michigan, Kauper held teaching positions at Harvard Law School, the University of Toledo, the Peking School of Transnational Law in Shenzhen, China, and the Ave Maria School of Law. He also delivered lectures in various countries, including Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, and several European nations, and was a frequent speaker at legal conferences across the United States.

In addition to his government and academic roles, Kauper co-authored a Property Law casebook and wrote extensively on antitrust law and competition policy in the European Community. His post-government career included consulting on antitrust matters, as well as serving as a mediator and arbitrator.

Source: Legacy