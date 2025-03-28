Towards Planet-Proof Computing: Ten Key Elements EU Data Centre Sustainability Policy Should Take Onboard

By: Jessica Commins & Kristina Irion (European Law Blog)

In this piece for the European Law Blog, authors Jessica Commins and Kristina Irion look at the evolving landscape of digital governance and its implications for legal frameworks across Europe.

The authors examine how recent regulatory developments aim to balance technological innovation with fundamental rights. As digital platforms continue to expand their influence, policymakers face increasing pressure to ensure that legal protections keep pace with rapid technological change.

A key focus of their analysis is the role of the European Union in shaping global standards for digital regulation. The EU has positioned itself as a leader in this space, with initiatives such as the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the AI Act setting benchmarks for responsible technology governance. These legislative efforts seek to enhance transparency, accountability, and user protection while fostering a competitive digital economy.

The authors also highlight the challenges associated with implementing and enforcing these regulations. While the EU’s approach emphasizes harmonization across member states, national authorities may interpret and apply these rules differently, leading to potential inconsistencies. Moreover, the rapid evolution of digital technologies necessitates ongoing adaptations to regulatory frameworks to address emerging risks effectively.

By analyzing these developments, the authors underscore the importance of striking a balance between fostering innovation and safeguarding fundamental rights. Their discussion offers insights into how legal frameworks can evolve to support a dynamic digital landscape while ensuring robust protections for individuals and businesses…