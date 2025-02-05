Trump Administration Overhauls Justice Department Under Acting Deputy AG Emil Bove

For two weeks, President Donald Trump’s administration has been aggressively reshaping the Justice Department, with Emil Bove leading the charge in his role as acting deputy attorney general. Bove, who previously defended Trump in a criminal case linked to hush money payments, has swiftly moved to implement significant policy changes, according to Reuters.

During last year’s trial, Bove maintained a low profile, deferring to his co-counsel in addressing the jury while Trump, then a presidential candidate, spoke to the media outside the courtroom. However, as acting deputy attorney general, Bove has taken a more prominent role, signing off on high-stakes policy shifts aimed at eliminating what Trump perceives as political bias. Critics argue these changes could threaten the Justice Department’s traditional independence from the White House, per Reuters.

Bove, 43, is overseeing the day-to-day operations of the department’s 110,000 employees until Trump’s permanent pick, Todd Blanche, is confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Blanche, another former Trump defense lawyer, is expected to take over as attorney general’s top deputy once confirmed. Meanwhile, the Senate has already approved Trump’s choice for attorney general, Pam Bondi, who previously represented Trump in his first impeachment trial.

Despite his temporary appointment, Bove has wasted no time in making contentious changes, particularly regarding the Justice Department’s approach to the January 6 Capitol riot investigation and immigration enforcement. On his first day, Trump pardoned nearly all 1,590 individuals charged with rioting at the Capitol in an attempt to block Congress from certifying his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly pledged retribution against those he perceives as political enemies.

Per Reuters, Bove has moved swiftly to restructure the DOJ’s stance on January 6 cases. In a memo issued Friday, he ordered the dismissal of all prosecutors hired on a probationary basis to handle cases related to the Capitol riot. Additionally, he directed top federal prosecutors across the country to compile a list of all personnel, including FBI agents, involved in the investigation. The move sparked criticism from Democratic lawmakers, with Representative Jamie Raskin calling it a “repulsive affront to the rule of law.”

Bove has also prioritized Trump’s hardline stance on immigration enforcement. Just days into his tenure, he instructed federal prosecutors to investigate local officials who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. This directive quickly materialized into an investigation of an upstate New York sheriff accused of releasing an immigrant residing in the U.S. illegally. According to Reuters, Bove personally traveled to Chicago on January 26 to observe U.S. officers arrest at least one migrant—a highly unusual action for a senior Justice Department official.

Critics warn that Bove’s policies will only deepen divisions and lead to legal chaos. Raskin, a longtime constitutional law professor, has strongly condemned the immigration crackdown, arguing that such directives undermine justice and create disorder.

