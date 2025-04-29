Trump Administration Pushes EU to Delay AI Regulations

The U.S. government is challenging the European Union’s upcoming guidelines for advanced artificial intelligence systems, warning that the proposed framework could create undue burdens for developers and potentially stifle innovation. According to Bloomberg, the U.S. Mission to the EU recently sent a letter to the European Commission, as well as to several member state governments, urging a reevaluation of the code of practice currently under development.

Although still voluntary, the code is designed to help AI companies comply with the EU’s broader Artificial Intelligence Act. Noncompliance with the act can result in substantial penalties—up to 7% of a company’s global revenue for certain violations, and 3% specifically for developers of high-risk AI models. But critics, including U.S. officials and industry leaders, argue that the voluntary framework exceeds the scope of the law itself and imposes unnecessarily stringent obligations, per Bloomberg.

The Trump administration has consistently expressed skepticism toward Europe’s increasingly assertive approach to digital governance. At the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, President Trump criticized the EU’s regulatory agenda, calling it “a form of taxation” that unfairly targets American firms. Tensions have escalated further as U.S. lawmakers, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, voiced concerns that the EU’s digital policies may infringe on the free speech rights of Americans.

The letter sent by the U.S. Mission reportedly labeled the AI code of practice as excessively onerous and requested that the EU pause its phased implementation of the AI Act until Washington’s objections are addressed. According to Bloomberg, the U.S. even offered to provide its technical experts to engage with EU officials in order to clarify its position.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier confirmed receipt of the letter in response to inquiries from Bloomberg. However, neither the White House nor the U.S. Mission to the EU provided immediate comment.

The European Commission is overseeing the development of the AI code of practice, with input from technology companies, copyright holders, and civil society organizations. A finalized version of the document is expected to be unveiled next month, with adoption hinging on approval from EU institutions and national representatives.

Major U.S. tech firms have not held back in voicing their disapproval. Joel Kaplan, Meta’s head of global affairs, described the proposed rules as “unworkable and infeasible” during a virtual appearance at a Brussels policy event in February. Alphabet has similarly criticized the draft, particularly provisions that call for copyright enforcement and independent testing of AI models, Bloomberg reported.

As the EU presses ahead with its efforts to become the global standard-setter for AI governance, the transatlantic divide on digital policy appears to be widening—raising questions about how international cooperation on AI regulation can move forward in the face of diverging political and commercial priorities.

Source: Bloomberg