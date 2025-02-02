Trump Administration Signals Tough Stance on Mergers with Hewlett Packard Lawsuit

The Trump administration is sending a clear message that corporate mergers will not be given a free pass, as evidenced by the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) recent lawsuit to block Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) proposed acquisition of Juniper Networks. According to Yahoo Finance, this legal action represents an early indication that the administration is poised to take a firm stance on antitrust enforcement.

The DOJ’s lawsuit, filed on Thursday, seeks to prevent the $14 billion deal from proceeding, arguing that it would significantly reduce competition in the enterprise wireless networking market. Per Yahoo, the agency contends that if the acquisition were to go through, just two companies—Hewlett Packard and market leader Cisco—would dominate more than 70% of the U.S. enterprise wireless market. As of the third quarter of 2024, Cisco held a commanding 42% market share in the sector, which includes hardware and software used for wireless connectivity in workplaces and educational institutions.

Industry experts believe the administration’s actions contradict earlier expectations that Trump’s return to office would lead to a more lenient regulatory approach. “I think that for those who thought that the new administration will be soft on antitrust or soft on mergers, think again,” Alden Abbott, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center and former general counsel at the Federal Trade Commission, told Yahoo Finance.

In response to the DOJ’s lawsuit, Hewlett Packard and Juniper Networks issued a joint statement dismissing the government’s claims as “fundamentally flawed.” The companies argue that their merger would promote competition, spur innovation, and offer consumers greater choice in the networking industry.

Mark McCareins, a clinical professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a former antitrust litigator, suggested that Trump’s antitrust regulators may adopt a more conventional and legally tested strategy compared to the Biden administration’s approach. “I think this administration is more concerned about winning,” McCareins noted, adding that they are likely to prioritize cases with a higher probability of success to avoid misallocating resources.

The lawsuit comes as a surprise to investors who had anticipated a rollback of the aggressive antitrust policies seen in previous years. However, Trump has made it clear that he intends to scrutinize mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the technology sector. According to Yahoo, the former president has repeatedly expressed concerns about the influence of large tech firms, stating that “Big Tech has run wild for years.”

