Trump Removes Pam Bondi as Attorney General Amid Justice Department Turmoil

President Donald Trump has removed Pam Bondi from her role as attorney general, marking a sudden end to her roughly yearlong tenure leading the Justice Department.

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Trump announced Bondi’s departure Thursday in a post on Truth Social, stating that she would “be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future.” According to Bloomberg, the move comes after mounting internal strain within the department and growing signals of dissatisfaction from the president.

Bondi’s exit follows a turbulent period at the Justice Department, which has faced significant upheaval in recent months. Per Bloomberg, the agency has experienced a wave of departures among veteran prosecutors, many of whom were reportedly targeted over perceived disloyalty to Trump. At the same time, tensions with the federal judiciary have intensified, and the department has struggled under the demands of the administration’s large-scale deportation efforts.

The situation has been further complicated by backlash surrounding the handling of documents tied to the Epstein case. According to Bloomberg, criticism over the rollout of those files added to the broader perception of instability within the department during Bondi’s tenure.

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Signs that Bondi’s position was in jeopardy began to surface earlier in the week. Reports indicated that Trump had met with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and discussed the possibility of appointing him as attorney general, per Bloomberg.

Trump said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will take over leadership of the department in an acting capacity. Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s criminal defense lawyer, has maintained a high public profile in his current role. His combative approach has aligned closely with the president’s style, though it has also drawn scrutiny, particularly after he characterized the administration as being at “war” with the courts, according to Bloomberg.

Bondi addressed her departure in a post on X, indicating she would remain involved in the transition over the coming weeks. She praised Blanche as “amazing” and said she plans to begin a new role in the private sector while continuing to support Trump and his administration.

“Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history,” Bondi said.

Source: Bloomberg