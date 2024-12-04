Trump Taps Antitrust Veteran Gail Slater to Lead DOJ’s Monopoly Battles

US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Gail Slater, a seasoned expert in antitrust law and economic adviser to Vice President-elect JD Vance, to helm the Department of Justice’s antitrust division. The announcement, made Wednesday via Trump’s social media platform, places Slater at the forefront of several high-profile monopoly cases targeting major corporations, including Google, Visa, and Apple, according to a Reuters report.

Slater is expected to build on the department’s ongoing efforts to curtail the dominance of Big Tech, a cornerstone of Trump’s agenda during his previous administration. In a statement accompanying the announcement, Trump reiterated his commitment to holding tech giants accountable, asserting that their unchecked power has stifled competition and infringed on the rights of smaller players in the industry. “Big Tech has run wild for years, stifling competition in our most innovative sector and, as we all know, using its market power to crack down on the rights of so many Americans, as well as those of Little Tech!” Trump wrote.

An Experienced Leader in Antitrust Enforcement

Slater brings extensive experience to the role, having served on the White House’s National Economic Council in 2018, where she played a key role in addressing national security concerns related to Chinese telecommunications equipment. Her professional background also includes roles at Fox Corporation and Roku, giving her a broad understanding of the media and technology sectors. Most recently, she advised JD Vance, who has advocated for a more expansive approach to antitrust enforcement.

According to Reuters, Vance has voiced support for regulators like Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, who has championed aggressive antitrust policies. His endorsement of Slater underscores the administration’s intent to pursue a robust antitrust agenda.

Taking on Big Tech and Beyond

Slater will inherit a docket packed with blockbuster cases that aim to challenge the dominance of some of the world’s largest companies. These cases, many initiated during Trump’s first term, focus on allegations of monopolistic practices that harm consumers and stifle innovation.

Trump emphasized that Slater’s leadership will prioritize fair and vigorous enforcement of competition laws. “She will ensure that our competition laws are enforced, both vigorously and FAIRLY, with clear rules that facilitate, rather than stifle, the ingenuity of our greatest companies,” he stated.

The decision to place Slater in charge signals a continuation of the administration’s efforts to curb corporate concentration and promote competition across key sectors of the economy. With both Trump and Vance championing a tough stance on monopolistic practices, Slater’s tenure is expected to mark a pivotal chapter in the U.S. government’s approach to antitrust enforcement.

A Challenging Road Ahead

As the antitrust division gears up for a new chapter under Slater’s leadership, experts anticipate heightened scrutiny of major corporate players. The division’s ability to successfully prosecute these cases will likely define the administration’s broader economic agenda and its impact on the U.S. marketplace.

Source: Reuters