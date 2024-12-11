Trump Taps Mark Meador for Federal Trade Commission Post

Donald Trump, the president-elect, has chosen Mark Meador, a former staffer for Utah Senator Mike Lee, to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC oversees competition and consumer protection enforcement, a role that aligns with Meador’s extensive antitrust experience.

According to Bloomberg, Meador is no stranger to the FTC or the Justice Department’s antitrust division, having worked with both agencies early in his career. He spent approximately five years at the FTC focusing on antitrust cases and later transitioned to the Justice Department for over two years. His expertise in competition policy was further honed during his tenure as an advisor to Senator Lee, the ranking Republican on the Senate antitrust subcommittee. In that role, Meador helped draft legislation targeting tech giants, including a proposal to dismantle Google’s advertising technology operations. This proposal addresses issues currently at the heart of a Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit.

In private practice, Meador co-founded a law firm with a former colleague of Jonathan Kanter, the outgoing head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division. His advocacy has included representing clients facing competitive challenges, such as conservative social media platforms like Rumble, which seek to carve out space in a market dominated by larger rivals.

Meador’s selection is notable for his reputation as a pro-enforcement Republican with a populist bent, particularly regarding the tech industry. Bloomberg reports that Meador was also considered for a minority party seat on the FTC under President Joe Biden, highlighting his bipartisan recognition in competition law circles.

This announcement follows Trump’s earlier decision on Tuesday to appoint Andrew Ferguson as the FTC’s chair, replacing Lina Khan. The role of chair is critical and often politically charged, given the FTC’s influence over major issues involving technology, healthcare, and other industries.

Source: Bloomberg