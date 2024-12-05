Turkey Closes Antitrust Probe into Meta’s Threads-Instagram Practices

Turkey’s competition board has concluded its investigation into Meta Platforms concerning data-sharing practices between its social media platforms Threads and Instagram. According to Reuters, the decision followed Meta’s submission of commitments designed to alleviate the authority’s competition-related concerns.

In a statement released on Thursday, the board confirmed that Meta’s proposed measures were deemed sufficient to address the potential antitrust issues under scrutiny. The investigation, initiated last year, centered on whether Meta’s integration of Threads and Instagram violated Turkish competition laws.

As part of the agreed-upon commitments, Meta has ensured that both existing and new Threads users in Turkey will have the option to create a Threads account without being required to link it to Instagram. This measure will come into effect when Threads is reinstated in the country. Additionally, Meta assured the board that data from Threads users would not be merged with Instagram unless users explicitly opt to integrate their accounts.

In April, Meta temporarily suspended access to Threads in Turkey in response to an interim order from the competition authority. This move demonstrated the company’s efforts to comply with regulatory demands while addressing the ongoing investigation.

Per Reuters, the competition board’s decision to close the case marks the end of a contentious chapter for Meta in Turkey as it continues to navigate regulatory challenges in global markets.