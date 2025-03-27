Turkey Opens Investigation into Apple and Resellers Over Alleged Price Fixing

Turkey’s Competition Board has officially launched an investigation into Apple and several of its resellers over allegations of price fixing, according to Reuters. The regulatory body suspects that Apple may have played a role in influencing the sales prices of its products through agreements with Turkish resellers, potentially violating competition laws.

The investigation follows a preliminary inquiry into Apple’s pricing influence over resold electronic devices, including computers, tablets, smartphones, headphones, and accessories. According to Reuters, the Competition Board determined that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a formal probe into Apple and its business partners in Turkey.

Among the companies under scrutiny are prominent Turkish resellers such as Easycep Bilisim, HB Bilisim, Destek Bilisim, and Getmobil Technology. Easycep is recognized as Turkey’s largest reseller of refurbished electronics, while HB Bilisim is primarily engaged in corporate and retail resales. With the inclusion of Destek Bilisim and Getmobil, regulators suspect that Apple’s pricing strategies may be in breach of Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition.

This is not the first time Apple has faced scrutiny over its pricing policies. As per Reuters, Apple has previously been accused of price-fixing practices in the United Kingdom in connection with Amazon, though that lawsuit was ultimately dismissed. The Turkish Competition Board’s latest action suggests an ongoing global concern over Apple’s pricing strategies and their impact on fair market competition.

The investigation aims to determine whether Apple and its resellers have engaged in anti-competitive behavior by restricting pricing flexibility among third-party sellers. If found in violation of Turkish competition law, Apple and its partners could face significant fines and regulatory penalties.

As the investigation progresses, both Apple and the implicated resellers will likely be required to provide documentation and statements to the Competition Board. The findings could have broader implications for how multinational technology firms engage with resellers in international markets.

Source: Reuters