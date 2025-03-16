Turkey Probes Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Over Anti-Competitive Practices

The Turkish Competition Board has initiated an investigation into several major subscription-based, on-demand video service providers, including global giants Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. The probe follows a preliminary inquiry into whether these companies have breached competition laws in the country, according to a statement released by the board on Sunday.

The investigation is set to examine whether the involved companies, alongside local players BluTV, Exxen, and Gain, have engaged in exclusive agreements or other practices that could be seen as restrictive to market competition. This investigation comes at a time when Turkey’s on-demand video market is experiencing rapid growth, sparking concerns over the potential for anti-competitive behavior.

According to Reuters, the Competition Board’s decision follows concerns about exclusive deals, which may violate key provisions of Turkey’s competition law. These agreements, often made between streaming services and content providers, could hinder fair competition by limiting the availability of content to certain platforms, potentially limiting consumer choice.

The probe is especially pertinent given the boom in digital content consumption globally, and Turkey is no exception. As noted by Reuters, data from the IndexBox platform reveals that the Turkish video streaming market has been expanding significantly in recent years, mirroring global trends in digital media consumption. This surge underscores the importance of maintaining a competitive market landscape, particularly as international players like Netflix and Disney+ increasingly expand their offerings in Turkey.

The growing presence of platforms such as BluTV, Exxen, and Gain, alongside global streaming leaders, has brought increased scrutiny to the sector. The Turkish Competition Board’s inquiry seeks to ensure that these platforms are adhering to fair practices and not undermining market competition through exclusive agreements that could disadvantage consumers.

Per Reuters, this investigation could have far-reaching implications for the future of the streaming industry in Turkey, influencing how platforms operate and structure their agreements with content creators moving forward.

Source: Reuters