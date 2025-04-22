UAE Eyes Future of Governance with AI as Co-Legislator

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unveiled plans to integrate artificial intelligence into its legislative process—an ambitious undertaking that aims to transform how laws are created, reviewed, and amended. The project marks one of the most comprehensive uses of AI in government worldwide, according to the Financial Times.

The newly announced initiative, described by state media as “AI-driven regulation,” involves the formation of a dedicated cabinet unit called the Regulatory Intelligence Office. This entity will spearhead efforts to embed AI deeply into the legal framework of the country, including the analysis of existing laws and the formulation of new regulations. According to the Financial Times, the approach represents a radical departure from current global norms, where AI is largely used for administrative efficiency rather than direct legislative input.

At the heart of the initiative is a goal to use AI to build a vast, centralized database comprising federal and local laws, court rulings, and public service data. The system will then analyze this information to evaluate the societal and economic impact of existing regulations. As reported by the Financial Times, the AI is expected to proactively suggest updates to legislation, a feature that could potentially reduce reliance on external legal consultants and streamline governance.

“This new legislative system, powered by artificial intelligence, will change how we create laws, making the process faster and more precise,” said Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai ruler and UAE vice-president, in comments carried by state media.

Related: UAE Halts US Talks with AI Firm G42 Amid China Tech Concerns

Experts say the UAE’s approach is unprecedented. Rony Medaglia, a professor at Copenhagen Business School, told the Financial Times the initiative indicates an “underlying ambition to basically turn AI into some sort of co-legislator.” He characterized the plan as “very bold,” particularly in contrast to other nations that have taken more conservative steps to adopt AI in the public sector.

The UAE’s venture into AI-enhanced legislation comes as part of a broader strategic push into artificial intelligence. The country recently launched MGX, an investment platform that has backed major ventures such as BlackRock’s $30 billion AI-infrastructure fund. MGX has also incorporated an AI observer on its board, reinforcing the state’s commitment to embedding AI into institutional decision-making.

According to a government report from the latest cabinet meeting, AI integration is projected to accelerate the lawmaking process by up to 70 percent. Yet, despite the promise of increased speed and cost efficiency, experts caution that significant risks remain. Vincent Straub, a researcher at Oxford University, warned that current AI models suffer from “reliability issues” and are prone to “hallucinate,” raising concerns about their interpretative accuracy when applied to complex legal frameworks.

Straub also noted that the UAE’s plan is notable for its predictive element—using AI not only to reflect on current legislation but to anticipate future legal needs. While such a capability could revolutionize public administration, it also opens up complex debates about algorithmic transparency, bias, and legal accountability.

Source: The Financial Times