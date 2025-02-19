UK Authority Probes Safran-Collins Aerospace Deal

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Tuesday that it has opened an investigation into the proposed acquisition of a segment of Collins Aerospace’s actuation and flight control division by Safran, a French aerospace supplier.

According to a statement from the CMA, the watchdog will assess whether this merger could have any adverse effects on competition within the UK market for aerospace products and services. The investigation aims to ensure that the transaction does not reduce competition in this critical sector.

The CMA has set a deadline of April 16 for its Phase 1 decision regarding the merger. This initial phase will determine whether the deal should proceed to a more in-depth review.

Safran is a key player in the global aerospace industry, and its potential acquisition of the Collins Aerospace division could significantly impact the competitive dynamics of the UK aerospace sector. Collins Aerospace, a prominent provider of actuation and flight control solutions, is also a major name in the industry.

As per a statement from the CMA, the authority is carefully monitoring the transaction to safeguard market integrity and prevent any negative effects on UK consumers or businesses involved in aerospace services.

The investigation continues as stakeholders await the final determination from the CMA, which will help define the future landscape of the UK aerospace market.

Source: Investing