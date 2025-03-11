UK CMA Appoints New Executive Director and Senior Director to Strengthen Competition Enforcement

The UK’s competition and market regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has announced key leadership appointments in a bid to enhance its efforts in tackling anti-competitive practices and improving its public engagement.

According to a statement on LinkedIn, Juliette Enser has been formally appointed as the Executive Director of Competition Enforcement, a position she had been fulfilling on an interim basis since March 2024. Enser has a longstanding career in competition law, having first joined the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) in 2010, which later merged with the CMA.

Prior to her tenure with the CMA, she worked as a competition lawyer in private practice. Over the years, Enser has held pivotal roles, including Senior Director of Cartels and Senior Director of Subsidy Control. In her new capacity, she will continue to lead the Competition Enforcement function, which is responsible for investigating and addressing unlawful and damaging anti-competitive conduct.

“I’m excited to continue leading the Competition Enforcement team at the CMA and working to ensure fair competition in the UK marketplace,” Enser stated in a recent post on LinkedIn.

In another significant move, Anthony Wright has been appointed Senior Director for Engagement and Communications, a role he has been filling on an interim basis since May 2024. Wright joined the CMA in November 2020 as Director of Communications and has since played a key role in shaping the authority’s communications strategy.

According to a statement on LinkedIn, Wright’s career spans several high-profile roles, including positions at the Association of British Insurers, HM Treasury, and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). In his new role, Wright will oversee public relations and engagement efforts, ensuring the CMA maintains a strong connection with stakeholders and the public.

Both leadership appointments come at a time when the CMA continues to play a vital role in regulating and ensuring fair competition across multiple sectors in the UK. With Enser at the helm of competition enforcement and Wright strengthening the authority’s communication efforts, the CMA is poised to further strengthen its impact in addressing market distortions and promoting transparency.