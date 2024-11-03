UK Regulator Puts Brakes on £762 Million Logistics Merger Amid Competition Fears

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced a temporary halt to the proposed £762 million acquisition of UK logistics firm Wincanton by the American logistics giant GXO, citing potential risks to competition within the market. This intervention follows the CMA’s preliminary investigation, which raised significant concerns regarding the deal’s impact on the contract logistics services sector.

According to a statement from the CMA, the interim enforcement order (IEO) is currently in effect, preventing any integration of the two companies while the merger is under review. The regulator’s phase 1 investigation has suggested that the acquisition could potentially diminish competition in a market that is already valued at £16 billion in the UK.

The CMA emphasized that GXO and Wincanton are direct competitors, particularly in securing contracts from major retail clients. The agency noted that most other logistics firms in the sector are either much smaller or have a limited range of services compared to the two giants. As stated by Naomi Burgoyne, senior director of mergers at the CMA, “Contract logistics services are critical for the flow of goods around the country, reducing delays, and ensuring that products reach their destinations efficiently and reliably.” She highlighted that any reduction in competition from this merger could lead to increased costs for consumers, potentially affecting millions who depend on timely deliveries.

GXO now faces a five-day deadline to submit proposals that could address the CMA’s concerns. Should the proposed solutions be deemed insufficient, the regulator will advance to a more comprehensive phase two investigation, which could further scrutinize the implications of the merger.

In response to the CMA’s announcement, a spokesperson for GXO stated, “We are reviewing the decision and will continue to engage constructively and collaboratively with the CMA to secure a positive outcome.” The spokesperson expressed confidence that the acquisition would yield significant advantages for contract logistics customers across the UK, Europe, and beyond, while also aligning with the UK Government’s goals of fostering economic growth through a more streamlined supply chain.

Source: The Business Desk