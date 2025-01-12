UK Trial Begins as Apple Defends App Store Fees in £1.5 Billion Case

Apple is set to defend itself in a landmark case in the UK, where the tech giant is accused of exploiting its dominant position in the app marketplace to charge excessive fees to developers. The class action lawsuit, which seeks £1.5 billion (around $2.2 billion CAD) in damages, begins on Monday at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, according to a statement from the Financial Times.

The case is the first of its kind in the UK to challenge a major tech company under competition laws. The lawsuit claims that Apple operates the App Store as a monopoly, enforcing commissions of up to 30% on in-app purchases and subscriptions. These fees, the claimants argue, ultimately drive up costs for consumers as developers pass on the charges.

The legal action is being spearheaded by Rachael Kent, a lecturer at King’s College London. Kent contends that Apple’s practices stifle competition and harm both developers and users. Lawyers Mark Hoskins KC and Tim Ward KC are representing the claimants in what could be a pivotal case for antitrust enforcement against tech giants.

Apple has pushed back against the allegations, describing the lawsuit as “meritless.” The company argues that most apps on the platform are free and that smaller developers pay a reduced commission rate of 15%. According to a statement from Apple, these fees are necessary to cover the costs of services such as security, app distribution, and developer tools.

The trial is expected to run for about seven weeks and will feature testimony from several key figures, including Apple’s recently appointed Chief Financial Officer, Kevan Parekh. The case could set a precedent for similar legal challenges against other major tech companies around the world.

The outcome of the trial may have significant implications for the tech industry, particularly as regulators and governments globally increase scrutiny of Big Tech’s market practices. The lawsuit marks a growing pushback against large corporations seen as wielding too much influence in digital marketplaces.

While Apple maintains that its policies promote innovation and security, the claimants insist that the company’s control over app distribution limits competition.

Source: The Financial Times