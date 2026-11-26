By: Jonathan Tam (Baker McKenzie)

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In this entry to the Connect on Tech blog, author Jonathan Tam (Baker McKenzie) discusses the emerging U.S. regulatory framework for frontier AI safety and the growing obligations facing developers of advanced AI systems and businesses that use their models. Against concerns that increasingly autonomous AI could cause catastrophic harm, lawmakers are beginning to introduce requirements addressing risk assessments, safety controls, transparency, and human oversight, although the likelihood and timing of the most serious risks remain uncertain.

At the federal level, the current administration has largely favored voluntary, industry-led safeguards, including a framework for government cybersecurity evaluations and the White House Accord on Super Intelligence. Meanwhile, several bipartisan congressional proposals seek to introduce mandatory requirements, including independent audits, incident reporting, pre-deployment evaluations, and mechanisms to suspend or shut down potentially dangerous AI systems. However, these proposals have yet to become law.

The author highlights how several states are moving ahead with more concrete regulatory obligations. California’s Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act, effective January 2026, requires large developers to publish safety frameworks and report critical incidents. New York’s RAISE Act takes effect in January 2027, while Illinois has introduced annual independent compliance audits beginning in 2028. Connecticut has adopted a narrower approach focused on internal risk-reporting mechanisms and whistleblower protections.

Finally, the article outlines practical steps companies should take as the regulatory landscape develops. These include assessing whether existing operations fall within the scope of frontier AI legislation, monitoring new state and federal requirements, reviewing contracts with AI developers for emerging safety and reporting obligations, and strengthening internal testing and oversight procedures. Companies should also consider restricting AI system permissions and establishing mechanisms to suspend or disable autonomous functionality when necessary…

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