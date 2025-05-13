US Firefighters’ Union Urges Antitrust Probe Into Fire Truck Industry

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), the largest firefighters’ union in the United States, is calling for federal antitrust authorities to investigate the fire truck manufacturing sector, citing growing concerns that industry consolidation is undermining public safety.

In a letter sent to the US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, the IAFF and the American Economic Liberties Project urged regulators to scrutinize the dominance of three key players—REV Group, Oshkosh Corporation, and Austria-based Rosenbauer. According to Reuters, these companies together control approximately two-thirds of the U.S. market for fire and emergency vehicles.

The IAFF claims that this consolidation has led to fire truck prices doubling over the past decade. Per Reuters, specialized ladder trucks can now cost up to $2 million each. At the same time, departments across the country are grappling with backlogs that can delay deliveries by as much as four years.

“It’s really a critical hazard in public safety,” IAFF President Edward Kelly told Reuters.

Manufacturers have pointed to supply chain issues, increased demand, and inflation as driving factors behind the rising costs and delays. A spokesperson for Oshkosh noted that the company is investing in its manufacturing capabilities and technology to address the growing demand. “Global supply challenges, unprecedented demand, and significant inflation since the pandemic started in 2020 have resulted in extended delivery times and increased prices,” she said, per Reuters.

Similarly, a REV Group representative cited labor shortages and material costs, stating that the company has ramped up production by nearly 30% over the past two years and introduced new semi-custom models with quicker delivery times.

Rosenbauer, which also commands a significant portion of the market, did not respond to a request for comment.

The IAFF and its antitrust allies argue that the current state of the industry poses a grave threat to emergency response efforts, particularly in areas prone to natural disasters. They referenced recent wildfires in California that left dozens of fire trucks out of service and contributed to the deaths of at least 29 people earlier this year.

From major cities like Atlanta and San Francisco to mid-sized communities, fire departments are struggling to keep up with the need for reliable emergency vehicles. According to Reuters, IAFF President Kelly said departments are not only dealing with long wait times, but are also being forced into purchasing agreements with variable pricing, meaning the final cost of a vehicle may increase even after an order is placed.

“We are paying the price for all these corporate decisions. It serves the investor well, but it doesn’t serve the public when you call 911 and the ladder truck is out of service,” Kelly said, per Reuters.

The union is urging the FTC to conduct a comprehensive study into how market consolidation is affecting access to critical components and services, including vehicle parts, dispatch systems, and personal protective equipment. IAFF leaders argue that the ripple effects of limited competition are being felt throughout the emergency response ecosystem.

Source: Reuters