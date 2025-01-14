Weil, Gotshal & Manges Strengthens Antitrust Practice with New Partner

International law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges has announced the addition of Meagan Bellshaw as a partner in its Antitrust practice. Bellshaw, who joins the firm’s Washington, D.C. office, brings extensive experience from her time at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), where she most recently held the position of Assistant Chief in the Financial Services, Fintech & Banking Section of the DOJ’s Antitrust Division.

According to a statement from Weil, Bellshaw oversaw both civil merger and non-merger investigations, as well as litigation during her tenure at the DOJ, which spanned several years and industries. Her expertise includes sectors such as technology, financial services, telecommunications, entertainment, insurance, media, publishing, agriculture, and sports.

Barry Wolf, Executive Partner at Weil, expressed excitement over the addition of Bellshaw, highlighting her background and the value she will bring to the firm. “As Weil continues to take on the most demanding, highest-stakes antitrust cases, Meagan will be a powerful advocate for our clients,” Wolf said in the statement. “We’re delighted to welcome her to Weil as we continue expanding our top-tier Antitrust capabilities.”

David Lender, Co-Chair of Weil’s global Litigation Department, also commended Bellshaw’s track record, noting her leadership in high-profile cases during her time with the DOJ. “Meagan is a highly regarded antitrust litigator who has held leadership roles in several of the Antitrust Division’s most complex and challenging cases,” Lender remarked. “Her experience as one of the government’s go-to trial lawyers will be invaluable to our clients.”

Bellshaw’s arrival follows the recent recruitment of two other prominent figures in the antitrust field. The firm added Mark Seidman, former head of the FTC’s Mergers IV Division, and Jasmine Rosner, a former senior corporate counsel at Amazon who previously served as an FTC attorney focused on antitrust investigations. Both now serve as partners in Weil’s Antitrust practice in Washington, D.C.

In her own statement, Bellshaw expressed her admiration for the firm’s Antitrust team. “I have been consistently impressed by Weil’s Antitrust team and the results they obtain for clients in industry-defining cases,” she said. “I look forward to working alongside these distinguished colleagues as Weil continues to build upon its exceptional Antitrust practice.”

Source: Weil