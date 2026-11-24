By: Mark MacCarthy & David Klaus (Brookings)

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In this insight piece for the Brookings’ TechTank, authors Mark MacCarthy & David Klaus (Brookings Institution) explain how growing public opposition to AI data centers is creating an urgent need for policymakers to protect residential and small business electricity customers from rising energy costs. Concerns extend beyond electricity prices to include water consumption, noise, pollution, and broader anxieties about AI’s potential economic and societal consequences.

The authors argue that the current shortage of computing capacity may be temporary, as substantial investment in AI infrastructure risks creating an industry bubble. If data center construction outpaces actual demand, utilities could be left with expensive, underused infrastructure, potentially passing the costs of these stranded investments on to ordinary electricity customers. They therefore advocate a two-part approach: ensuring AI data centers pay for the infrastructure built to serve them and requiring long-term financial commitments to cover costs even if demand subsequently declines.

The piece examines recent congressional efforts to introduce these protections, including the bipartisan Ratepayer Protection Act of 2026 and provisions within the American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026. While the former passed the House but stalled in the Senate, the latter proposes mandatory federal requirements preventing utilities from shifting data center-related transmission and infrastructure costs onto other customers. The authors emphasize that voluntary industry commitments are insufficient without enforceable legislation and regulatory oversight.

Finally, the authors identify four unresolved policy challenges: how to regulate data centers that generate their own electricity but remain connected to the grid, whether new facilities should be required to use renewable energy, how to address broader electricity price increases driven by additional power demand, and whether temporary moratoria on data center construction are warranted. Given the scale of projected AI infrastructure investment and the potential consequences of an industry downturn, they urge the incoming Congress to prioritize enforceable ratepayer protections before the costs of overexpansion fall on households and small businesses…

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