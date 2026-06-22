When Does AI Become Infrastructure?

Featured News
California Drivers Sue Fuel Giants Over Alleged AI-Driven Gas Price Hikes
Jun 22, 2026 by CPI
Bill Introduced to Bar Insider Trading on Prediction Markets by Lawmakers
Jun 22, 2026 by CPI
Apple Opens iOS Ecosystem in Brazil Following Antitrust Settlement
Jun 22, 2026 by CPI
EU Court Asked to Revisit Cabify-Auro Arbitration Dispute
Jun 22, 2026 by CPI
Russian Antitrust Watchdog Targets Fuel Resale Listings
Jun 22, 2026 by CPI
Antitrust Mix by CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – (Geo)Political Antitrust
May 28, 2026 by CPI
Competition Policy in Turbulent Geopolitical Times
May 28, 2026 by Christophe Carugati & Annabelle Gawer
The New Political Determinants of U.S. Antitrust Policy
May 28, 2026 by Aziz Z. Huq
The Geopolitical Rewiring of Antitrust
May 28, 2026 by Hayane C. Dahmen
Three Strikes Against Political Antitrust
May 28, 2026 by Nolan McCarty & Sepehr Shahshahani