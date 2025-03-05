White & Case Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Addition of Rahul Rao

White & Case LLP has bolstered its renowned Global Antitrust Practice with the appointment of Rahul Rao as a partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. Rao’s extensive background in antitrust law, particularly in investigations and litigation, positions him as a key asset to the firm’s already strong team.

According to a statement from the firm, Rao most recently held the role of Deputy Director at the United States Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Bureau of Competition. In this capacity, he was instrumental in shaping the FTC’s investigatory and litigation strategies across a variety of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotech, retail, consumer goods, labor, and private equity.

Rebecca Farrington, who co-leads White & Case’s Global Antitrust Practice with J. Mark Gidley, emphasized the importance of Rao’s expertise in a rapidly evolving competitive landscape. “The already complex environment for competition enforcement is rapidly changing in the US right now,” she said. “Rahul brings exceptional knowledge of the FTC’s policies and practices, having had a leading role in many of its most high-profile conduct investigations, litigation matters, merger reviews, and policy decisions in recent years. He will be a vital asset to our clients.”

During his tenure at the FTC, Rao spearheaded efforts in several prominent merger investigations, which included challenges involving vertical foreclosure, portfolio leveraging, and private equity acquisitions. His leadership extended to key conduct investigations as well, particularly those addressing competition issues in the pharmaceutical distribution system, rebating practices, and restrictions on independent repair. Rao also contributed to important policy reforms at the FTC, including the 2023 Merger Guidelines and revisions to the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) notification rules and Section 5 enforcement policies.

White & Case’s commitment to expanding its Antitrust Practice is further underscored by the addition of Rao, as noted by Eric Leicht, a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “White & Case has a globally recognized, market-leading Antitrust Practice,” he said in a statement. “Rahul’s arrival builds on the Practice’s investments in key jurisdictions globally over the past year, with the arrival of partners Sabrina Borocci in Milan and Ingo Brinker in Düsseldorf. His addition also complements the Firm’s market-leading M&A and Disputes practices, as competition remains a key element in the high-stakes deals, litigation, and investigations for the global companies that we advise.”

Before his time at the FTC, Rao held the position of Managing Assistant Attorney General at the Antitrust Division of the Washington State Office of the Attorney General. There, he helped establish the division as a key player in state-level antitrust enforcement, leading actions in areas such as no-poach agreements, price-fixing, and monopolization claims.

