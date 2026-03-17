White House, GOP Again Trying to Enact Federal Preemption of State AI Laws

The White House and its Republican allies on Capitol Hill are hoping the third time’s the charm to advance one of President Trump’s top priorities: federal preemption of state AI laws. Having twice failed to enact a preemption provision by attaching it to other, unrelated legislation, House GOP leadership and the administration are angling to add the measure to a package of children’s online safety bills they hope can attract bipartisan support, the Washington Post’s WP Intelligence newsletter is reporting.