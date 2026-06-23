White House Looks to Speed Up Transition to Quantum Computing with Pair of Executive Orders
President Trump on Monday signed a pair of executive orders aimed at accelerating U.S. development of quantum computing technology. One order directs the Departments of Energy, Defense and other federal agencies to work with the private sector and academic institutions to develop what the order calls a “scientifically relevant” quantum computer by 2028. The second order directed agencies and government security experts to develop encryption systems that can resist quantum-enable attacks by 2031.