Activist Groups File Lawsuit Against X in Germany

Two activist groups have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, accusing the company of failing to comply with European regulations intended to track disinformation online ahead of Germany’s national elections on February 23. The lawsuit, filed in a Berlin court, claims that X has not provided the necessary data to monitor disinformation efforts, including details on post reach, likes, and shares, which are crucial for tracking online misinformation.

The groups behind the legal action, the Society for Civil Rights (GFF) and Democracy Reporting International (DRI), argue that they are entitled to this data under the European Union’s Digital Services Act, which mandates that platforms allow access to certain information to ensure transparency. According to a statement from DRI, the company has not allowed systematic access to such data, unlike other social media platforms that have made it available for similar purposes. “Other platforms have granted us access to systematically track public debates on their platforms, but X has refused to do so,” said Michael Meyer-Resende, the executive director of DRI.

Per Reuters, the lawsuit highlights concerns over the potential spread of disinformation, especially as European authorities remain vigilant following the controversial Romanian presidential election last year, where a pro-Russian candidate emerged as a surprise frontrunner. The victory was believed to have been influenced by a disinformation campaign backed by Russia, which Moscow denied. This backdrop has raised the stakes in Germany, where social media’s role in the electoral process is under increasing scrutiny. The urgency is heightened by Musk’s recent association with the far-right in Germany, as well as the continued use of X by the German government and political figures despite some recent departures.

Simone Ruf of GFF expressed the gravity of the situation, saying, “Platforms are increasingly being weaponized against democratic elections. We must defend ourselves.” This sentiment echoes broader concerns about the role of social media in democratic processes and the need for greater oversight in the digital space.

The lawsuit also touches on significant changes Musk has made since acquiring Twitter, now known as X. Under his leadership, the platform has restricted access to tools previously available to researchers tracking the spread of disinformation. In place of these tools, Musk has introduced paid services, raising concerns about the transparency of information on the platform.

X has yet to respond to an inquiry from Reuters about the lawsuit. The platform’s role in the upcoming election, particularly in the context of Musk’s endorsement of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, continues to draw significant attention.

Source: Reuters