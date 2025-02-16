Advances Bill to Strengthen Antitrust Enforcement Through AI

The State Duma has passed the first reading of a bill that seeks to amend the Federal Law “On Protection of Competition,” aiming to establish a state information system for detecting and addressing antitrust violations, including cartel agreements.

According to a statement, the bill was introduced by the government in December 2024 and focuses on utilizing artificial intelligence and big data analytics to identify signs of anti-competitive behavior.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia is designated as the operator of this system, which is expected to enhance market transparency and ensure fair competition.

Per a statement, the proposed digital platform will aggregate and analyze data related to purchases and tenders to identify potential violations of antitrust laws. Lawmakers in the State Duma believe this initiative will create equal opportunities for all market participants, including those in the pharmaceutical sector.

The system is also expected to bolster the government’s ability to monitor pricing strategies in key industries, helping to prevent market manipulation.

If enacted, the government will be required to develop a corresponding decree to regulate the system’s operation. The FAS of Russia will oversee the platform’s implementation and ensure its integration with existing databases. The necessary regulations must be finalized within six months following the law’s adoption.

Source: GxP News